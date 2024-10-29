Lumina Gold Reports Positive Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold Corp. announced successful results from its annual shareholder meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, continues to advance its position in the precious and base metals industry.

For further insights into TSE:LUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.