Lumina Gold Reports Positive Shareholder Meeting Outcomes

October 29, 2024 — 05:43 pm EDT

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold Corp. announced successful results from its annual shareholder meeting, where all proposed resolutions were approved, including the election of directors and the appointment of auditors. The company, focused on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, continues to advance its position in the precious and base metals industry.

