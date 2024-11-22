Lumina Gold Issues Equity Incentives and Extends Agreement

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold has issued an annual equity incentive grant, offering stock options and restricted share units to its team, aimed at boosting its development projects. The company has also extended its agreement with First Globe Capital International for marketing and advisory services, highlighting its commitment to strategic growth.

