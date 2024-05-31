Lumina Gold Adjusts Payment Schedule with Wheaton

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold Corp. has drawn an additional US$10.2 million from its US$300 million agreement with Wheaton Precious Metals, adapting the payment schedule due to pending terms with the Ecuadorian government. The company, focusing on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project in Ecuador, adjusts its US$15 million payment due, splitting it into a US$9 million immediate payment and US$6 million by December 2024 contingent on finalizing an exploitation contract.

