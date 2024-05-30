Lumi Gruppen Announces CEO Transition

Lumi Gruppen AS (DE:8KS) has released an update.

Erik Brandt is stepping down as CEO of Lumi Gruppen AS in August 2024, transitioning into a senior advisor role until the year’s end. Nina Vesterby, with a robust background in the telecom, media, and technology sectors, is set to take over as the new CEO, bringing her experience in growth and digital transformation to the leading Norwegian education provider.

