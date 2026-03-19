Lumentum's OCS & CPO Strength Reflects Broader Demand: What's Ahead?

Lumentum LITE is aligning itself with two of the most important shifts in data center architecture, optical circuit switches (OCS) and co-packaged optics (CPO), both of which are gaining traction as AI workloads reshape network requirements. As hyperscale data centers expand rapidly, copper-based interconnects are hitting limits on bandwidth efficiency and power consumption, accelerating the transition toward optical architectures that can scale with next-generation AI clusters. LITE's early positioning across both platforms places it well to capture a disproportionate share of that shift.

The scale of this transition is reflected in the underlying market opportunity. Per Mordor Intelligence, the global optical switches market, within which OCS is a key application, stands at $8.06 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach $12.71 billion by 2031 at a 9.54% CAGR, driven largely by hyperscale data center expansion. The CPO market is expanding faster, with Precedence Research estimating growth from $95 million in 2025 to more than $1 billion by 2034, implying a CAGR of 30.66%. LITE's relevance extends beyond market exposure, with active design-in positions across both segments at multiple hyperscalers.

Lumentum's execution reflects this demand. OCS backlog has surpassed $400 million, underpinned by multiple hyperscaler customers, and the first $10 million OCS quarter arriving three months ahead of schedule suggests the ramp is tracking faster than the original roadmap anticipated. In CPO, committed procurement extending into calendar 2027 signals that customer engagement has moved well past evaluation.

This demand environment is translating into growth. Lumentum reported fiscal second-quarter revenues of $665.5 million, up 65.5% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 revenues is pegged at $2.91 billion, indicating 76.99% year-over-year growth. With both OCS and CPO still in their early stages, the broader demand they reflect appears to be heading increasingly in LITE's favor.

LITE Enjoys a Competitive Edge

Lumentum holds a structurally stronger position in the optical networking space than peers Marvell Technology MRVL and Coherent Corp COHR. In OCS, Lumentum operates as a dedicated platform provider, whereas Coherent's broader photonics portfolio dilutes its focus, and Marvell approaches the space primarily through silicon and DSP rather than optical switching. In CPO, LITE's laser expertise gives it a more foundational role in the architecture compared to Coherent, which spans a wider but shallower product mix, and Marvell, whose CPO ambitions remain tethered to its semiconductor rather than photonics capabilities. As both OCS and CPO move toward mainstream adoption, LITE's focused positioning gives it a more defensible standing than either Coherent or Marvell.

LITE’s Share Price Performance, Valuation & Estimate

Lumentum shares have surged 325.4% in the past six months, while the Zacks Communication - Components industry has appreciated 99.7% and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector has declined 1.4%.

LITE’s 6-Month Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Lumentum stock is currently trading at a forward 12-month Price/Sales ratio of 11.77X compared with the industry’s 6.37X. LITE has a Value Score of F.

LITE’s Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.71 per share, up by 8 cents over the past 30 days, indicating growth of 274.27% year over year.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus

Lumentum Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Lumentum Holdings Inc. Quote

Lumentum currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.