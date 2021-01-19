US Markets
Lumentum to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc in $5.7 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O said on Tuesday it would acquire laser manufacturer Coherent Inc COHR.O in a $5.7 billion deal, as it looks to penetrate deeper into the fast-growing laser and photonics market.

Lumentum's cash-and-stock deal for Coherent represents a 49% premium to the company's closing price on Jan. 15.

Coherent stockholders will receive $100 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each share held and are expected to own about 27% of the combined company.

Lumentum is known for its 3D sensing face recognition technology, which many analysts say powers Apple Inc's AAPL.O Face ID, Animoji and portrait mode features.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half 2021.

Lumentum shares were down nearly 6% in premarket trading, while shares of Coherent surged by a third in low volume trades.

Both companies also reported quarterly preliminary results.

