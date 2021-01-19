US Markets
Lumentum to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc in $5.7 bln deal

Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Jan 19 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O said on Tuesday it would acquire laser manufacturer Coherent Inc COHR.O in a $5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal.

