Lumentum to buy laser manufacturer Coherent Inc in $5.7 bln deal

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Laser and optical fiber specialist Lumentum Holdings Inc LITE.O said on Tuesday it would acquire laser manufacturer Coherent Inc COHR.O in a $5.7 billion cash-and-stock deal.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

