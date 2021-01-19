Lumentum To Acquire Coherent In $5.7 Bln Cash & Stock Deal - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. and Coherent, Inc. have entered into a definitive agreement under which Lumentum will acquire Coherent in a cash and stock deal valued at $5.7 billion. Coherent stockholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share. The transaction is expected to close in the second half of calendar year 2021.

The combined company is anticipated to generate more than $150 million in annual run-rate synergies within 24 months of the closing of the deal. The transaction is projected to be accretive to the combined company's non-GAAP earnings per share during the first full year after the close of the transaction.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.