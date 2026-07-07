Lumentum Stock Skyrockets 700% in a Year: Is It Still a Buy?

Lumentum Holdings’ LITE shares have delivered extraordinary gains over the past year, soaring 700%, far outpacing the industry's 304.8% rally and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 35% growth.



Lumentum's gains have also significantly exceeded those of key industry peers, including Ciena CIEN, Corning GLW and Viavi Solutions VIAV. The industry's strong momentum has been mirrored in stellar stock performance, with Ciena, Corning and Viavi Solutions gaining 452.8%, 270.1% and 312.2%, respectively, over the same period.



The remarkable growth has been driven by surging AI and cloud infrastructure demand, which has accelerated the adoption of its optical connectivity solutions. The company is also benefiting from exceptional momentum in its Components business, supported by strong demand for AI networking products. Investor confidence has further strengthened as Lumentum expands its portfolio of next-generation optical networking technologies, including Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) and Optical Circuit Switches (OCS), which are expected to become important long-term growth drivers.

LITE’s One-Year Price Performance



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Following such an exceptional run, investors might be wondering whether the stock remains an attractive investment or if the optimism surrounding its prospects is already priced in. Let's examine Lumentum’s fundamentals, growth prospects and valuation.

LITE Benefits From Strong AI and Cloud Infrastructure Demand

Lumentum is benefiting from the rapid expansion of AI and cloud infrastructure, as hyperscalers continue investing heavily in next-generation optical networking to support increasingly complex AI workloads. Demand remains broad across transceivers, EML laser chips and data center interconnect (DCI) components, while shipments of narrow-linewidth laser assemblies grew for the ninth consecutive quarter and pump laser shipments increased 80% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2026.



As hyperscalers build larger AI clusters, they are increasingly adopting distributed "scale-across" architectures that require high-bandwidth optical interconnects between data centers, creating a long runway for Lumentum's pump lasers, wavelength-selective switches (WSS) and precision laser technologies.



The long-term opportunity extends well beyond current demand. Lumentum is ramping 1.6T transceivers, expanding ultra-high-power laser production for co-packaged optics (CPO) and advancing optical circuit switching (OCS), supported by a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar purchase agreement. Several AI-focused products remain supply-constrained and effectively sold out, highlighting demand that exceeds current manufacturing capacity. Management also emphasized that scale-up CPO — its largest long-term growth driver — is still in its early stages, while cloud modules, EML lasers and scale-across products continue to gain momentum. These factors position Lumentum to benefit from sustained AI infrastructure spending and support continued revenue growth, margin expansion and long-term earnings potential.

LITE's Financial Strength Supports Long-Term Growth

Lumentum's strong financial position provides the flexibility to continue investing for long-term growth while capitalizing on the expanding opportunities in AI and cloud infrastructure. At the end of the third quarter of fiscal 2026, the company held $3.17 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, an increase of more than $2 billion sequentially, primarily driven by the issuance of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. The strengthened balance sheet equips Lumentum to fund capacity expansion, support strategic investments and maintain the manufacturing scale needed to meet rising demand for AI networking products.



The company's financial strength is accompanied by improving operating performance and disciplined execution. Operating cash flow surged to $388.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2026, while record revenues, favorable product mix and higher manufacturing utilization drove meaningful gross and operating margin expansion. Management also continues to invest in critical research and development programs serving cloud and AI customers without compromising cost discipline, demonstrating the scalability of its business model.



Driven by ample liquidity, rising profits and sustained investment in cutting-edge technologies — such as co-packaged optics (CPO), optical circuit switching (OCS) and high-speed optical components — Lumentum is well-positioned to execute its long-term growth strategy and capitalize on ongoing investment opportunities within the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure sector.

LITE’s Healthy Capital Returns

Lumentum demonstrates strong profitability, as reflected by its trailing 12-month return on equity (ROE) of 36.22%, well above the industry average of 19.12%. A higher ROE indicates the company's ability to generate greater profits by efficiently utilizing shareholders' capital.



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LITE’s Strong Top- & Bottom-Line Prospects

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fiscal first quarter 2027 revenues is pegged at $1.13 billion, indicating a robust 112.3% year-over-year increase. For fiscal 2027, the top line is anticipated to rise 86.4% year over year.



On the earnings front, the consensus estimate for fiscal first-quarter 2027 is pegged at $3.46 per share, reflecting a substantial 214.5% year-over-year increase, while fiscal 2027 earnings are expected to surge 118.7%.



Notably, analysts have raised their earnings estimates for both the fiscal first quarter and full-year fiscal 2027 over the past 60 days. These upward estimate revisions underscore growing confidence in Lumentum's strong business model, expanding AI-driven growth opportunities and its ability to deliver sustained financial performance.

LITE Deserves a Premium for Its Growth Prospects

The company’s strong exposure to rapidly growing AI infrastructure markets, expanding demand for optical networking products and leadership in co-packaged optics (CPO), laser chips and cloud photonics technologies justify a premium valuation, as suggested by a Value Score of F.



Lumentum is currently trading at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 10.1X, well above both the broader technology sector and its industry peers. By comparison, the sector trades at 6.88X, while Ciena, Corning and Viavi Solutions trade at 8.35X, 8.32X and 5.47X, respectively.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



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LITE Stock: A Strong Buy for Growth

Given Lumentum's impressive growth, strong financial position and expanding opportunities in AI and cloud infrastructure, we recommend a buy. The company has demonstrated strong profitability, supported by healthy returns on equity. Its leadership in optical networking technologies, including CPO, OCS and high-speed photonics, continues to drive growth. With ample liquidity and upward earnings estimate revisions, Lumentum is well positioned for sustained long-term growth. Although the stock commands a premium valuation, its fundamentals justify it, making LITE a strong buy for growth-oriented investors.



LITE stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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