Lumentum Stock Rises 6% After Q3 Earnings: Should You Hold or Fold?

Lumentum Holdings’ LITE shares have gained 6.1% since the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on May 5, driven by robust AI- and cloud-related demand. Revenues surged 90.1% year over year to $808 million, while non-GAAP earnings jumped to $2.37 per share from 57 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Both top and bottom lines exceeded analysts’ expectations. Revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.37%, while earnings surpassed the consensus mark by 5.8%.



Lumentum’s strong quarterly performance was primarily driven by accelerating demand for AI infrastructure and cloud networking products. Growth was particularly strong in EML laser chips, cloud transceivers and scale-across networking components.



The company also benefited from improving product mix, pricing discipline and stronger operating leverage, which significantly boosted margins during the quarter.

LITE’s Strong Q4 Guidance Supports Bullish Momentum

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, Lumentum expects revenues between $960 million and $1.01 billion. The company guided non-GAAP operating margin to 35-36% and non-GAAP earnings to $2.85-$3.05 per share, based on an effective tax rate assumption of 16.5% and approximately 102 million diluted shares.



Management indicated that transceivers are expected to be a major driver of sequential growth, supported by the ramp of 1.6T shipments in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also expects continued progress in integrating internal CW lasers into its module portfolio. Management noted that nearly 20% of modules in the near-term mix could incorporate Lumentum’s own CW lasers, alongside ongoing yield improvements and lower scrap rates, which are expected to support profitability.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $986.69 million, indicating more than 100% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.69 per share, up 3.5% over the past 30 days.



Analyst sentiment also remains favorable for the longer term. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and fiscal 2027 have increased 2.1% and 11.4%, respectively, over the past 30 days, reflecting optimism surrounding Lumentum’s expanding AI- and cloud-driven growth opportunities.



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LITE Gains From Strong AI and Cloud Infrastructure Demand

Lumentum is benefiting significantly from robust AI and cloud infrastructure demand, which is driving strong adoption of its optical and photonic technologies across hyperscale data centers and next-generation networking deployments. The company noted that hyperscalers are increasingly shifting toward distributed “scale-across” data-center architectures to overcome power and space limitations, creating substantial demand for high-bandwidth optical interconnect technologies. Lumentum’s pump lasers, narrow linewidth laser assemblies and wavelength-selective switches are playing a critical role in enabling high-speed synchronization and optical routing across multiple data centers.



The company is also witnessing exceptional momentum across its key AI networking component portfolio. Shipments of narrow linewidth laser assemblies increased more than 120% year over year for the ninth consecutive quarter, while pump laser shipments rose 80% year over year. In laser chips, Lumentum achieved another quarterly shipment record, driven by accelerating adoption of 100-gig and 200-gig lane technologies. Revenues from 200-gig EML products more than doubled sequentially, while wafer fabrication capacity in Japan remains fully allocated to meet surging demand. The company expects more than 50% growth in EML units by the December quarter of 2026 compared with the prior-year period, reflecting sustained AI-driven infrastructure expansion.



Lumentum is also positioning itself to capitalize on future AI networking opportunities through co-packaged optics (CPO), optical circuit switching and next-generation transceiver technologies. Management highlighted its ultra-high-power laser chip manufacturing ramp for CPO applications remains on track, with meaningful revenue expected beginning in the December quarter and a multihundred-million-dollar purchase order scheduled for the first half of calendar 2027. The company also continues collaborating with multiple CPO customers to integrate its laser chip technologies into turnkey module solutions.



The technical setup for Lumentum remains bullish, with the stock trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, suggesting sustained upside momentum in the near term.

LITE Trades Above the 50-Day and 200-Day SMAs



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Despite these strong AI-driven growth trends, several operational and financial challenges could temper investor enthusiasm going forward. Let’s analyze.

Challenges That May Limit Further Upside of Lumentum

Demand in some legacy businesses remained weak during the quarter. Management noted that industrial lasers stayed roughly flat sequentially, while cable access revenues declined due to customer timing factors.



Supply constraints also remain a major challenge. The company stated that shipments across several high-growth product areas continue to trail customer demand because of component shortages and supply-chain bottlenecks. Management further indicated that the supply-demand imbalance has widened to more than 30%, highlighting ongoing execution pressure despite aggressive capacity expansion initiatives.



Investors should also monitor balance-sheet risks. Current liabilities increased sharply, mainly due to the current portion of long-term debt rising to $3.24 billion from $10.6 million at fiscal 2025-end. The company also cited risks tied to debt servicing and compliance with revolving credit facility covenants.

LITE’s High Valuation Limits Upside Potential

Lumentum stock appears to be overvalued at the moment, limiting its near-term upside and increasing downside risk. The company currently carries a Zacks Value Score of F. In terms of forward price/sales (P/S), LITE trades at 15.78X, more than double the industry average of 6X.



Lumentum also trades at substantially higher valuation multiples compared with several industry peers, including Corning GLW, Belden BDC and Ciena CIEN. In 2026, Corning is benefiting from strong fiber-optic and connectivity demand tied to AI data center expansion, while Belden continues to gain from rising demand for high-speed networking and automation infrastructure. At the same time, Ciena is benefiting from accelerating investments in AI-driven optical networking capacity. Currently, Corning, Belden and Ciena trade at P/S multiples of 9.09X, 1.51X and 12.12X, respectively.



Lumentum’s premium valuation suggests investors are already pricing in sustained AI-driven growth and successful execution across next-generation optical networking opportunities. However, elevated multiples also increase the stock’s sensitivity to execution risks, supply constraints and any slowdown in hyperscale AI spending trends.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



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Stay Invested in LITE for the Long Run

Lumentum remains well-positioned to benefit from expanding AI and cloud infrastructure investments, supported by strong demand for optical networking technologies. However, supply constraints, elevated debt levels and premium valuation may limit near-term upside. Given the balanced risk-reward profile, existing investors may find holding LITE shares appropriate for long-term exposure to AI-driven networking growth.



Lumentum carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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