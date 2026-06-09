Lumentum Stock Falls 15% in a Month: Is This Dip a Buying Opportunity?

Lumentum Holdings’ LITE shares have declined 14.9% over the past month, significantly underperforming the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s modest 0.2% decline. The pullback reflects investor concerns surrounding supply-chain bottlenecks, execution risks tied to aggressive AI-related capacity expansion and persistent weakness across non-AI businesses despite strong quarterly results.



Investors also remain cautious about elevated AI infrastructure CapEx, rising inventory levels and large-scale manufacturing expansion initiatives, which could pressure near-term profitability and execution. In addition, continued softness in industrial lasers and cable access markets has reinforced concerns over the company’s growing dependence on AI-driven demand for growth.



Despite these near-term headwinds, Lumentum continues to strengthen its position in Optical Interconnect & Data Center Networking, Co-Packaged Optics (CPO) & Advanced Laser Chip Expansion and Manufacturing Capacity Expansion & Vertical Integration Strategy. This raises a key question for investors: Does this recent decline create an attractive buying opportunity, or do the risks still outweigh the long-term growth potential? Let’s take a closer look.

Strong CPO & Laser Chip Demand Aids LITE’s Prospects

Lumentum Holdings’ expanding presence in CPO and advanced laser chip technologies is emerging as one of the company’s strongest long-term investment drivers. Management highlighted that ultra-high-power laser chip manufacturing for CPO applications is ramping according to plan, with meaningful revenue contribution expected by the December 2026 quarter. The company has already secured a multi-hundred-million-dollar purchase order scheduled for the first half of calendar 2027, underscoring growing customer confidence in its next-generation optical solutions. In addition, Lumentum continues collaborating with multiple CPO customers through turnkey external laser source module solutions, strengthening its position in future AI networking architectures.



The opportunity is significant because co-packaged optics is increasingly viewed as a critical technology for solving power consumption, bandwidth density and scalability challenges in AI data centers. Lumentum’s leadership in electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs), CW lasers and indium phosphide-based photonics gives it a strategic advantage as hyperscalers transition toward higher-speed 1.6T and future AI interconnect technologies. To support this growth, the company acquired a fifth indium phosphide fab in North Carolina, ensuring production capacity for many years of future expansion.

LITE’s Strong Portfolio Drives Competitive Edge

LITE’s expanding AI optical networking portfolio continues to strengthen its long-term competitive positioning despite recent stock underperformance relative to rivals like Coherent Corp. COHR and Broadcom Inc. AVGO, though it has performed better than Ciena Corporation CIEN. Over the past month, Coherent shares have gained 5.9%, while Broadcom has declined a comparatively modest 7.4%. In contrast, Ciena shares have dropped a steeper 19.7%.



Lumentum continues to benefit from strong demand for its narrow linewidth laser assemblies, pump lasers, EMLs and wavelength selective switches, driven by hyperscaler investments in AI infrastructure and scale-across data center architectures. Coherent remains a major competitor in optical networking, photonics and high-speed transceivers, while Broadcom Inc. competes aggressively in AI interconnect, networking silicon and CPO technologies. However, Lumentum’s vertically integrated indium phosphide manufacturing capabilities and growing exposure to CPO applications strengthen its long-term positioning.



Lumentum also competes with Ciena Corporation in optical transport and high-capacity networking systems for telecom and cloud operators. As AI clusters become larger and more bandwidth-intensive, Lumentum appears well-positioned to compete effectively across the AI optical networking market.

LITE’s One-month Price Return Performance



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LITE’s Earnings Estimate Revision Shows Positive Trend

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2026, the company expects revenues between $960 million and $1.01 billion, highlighting confidence in continued growth across cloud and AI infrastructure markets. Lumentum also guided non-GAAP earnings to $2.85-$3.05 per share, suggesting improving profitability and operating leverage.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is currently pegged at $986.69 million, indicating a massive 105.26% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. In addition, the consensus estimate for LITE’s fiscal 2026 earnings stands at $2.96 per share, which has increased 13% over the past 60 days. The estimate also reflects remarkable year-over-year earnings growth of 236.36%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LITE Trades Higher Than Sector & Industry

Lumentum trades at a premium valuation as reflected in its Value Score of F. In terms of the 12-month price/sales (P/S), LITE is currently trading at 12.93X, higher than the Zacks Communication – Components industry and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s 7.38X and 6.59X, respectively.



Lumentum’s premium valuation is supported by its strong exposure to rapidly growing AI infrastructure markets, expanding demand for optical networking products and leadership in co-packaged optics (CPO), laser chips and cloud photonics technologies.

Price/Sales Ratio (F12M)



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Verdict: Buy LITE for Now

Although near-term risks surrounding supply-chain constraints and aggressive capacity expansion remain, Lumentum’s accelerating exposure to AI optical networking, co-packaged optics and advanced laser technologies continues to strengthen its long-term outlook. Supported by rising earnings estimates, strong hyperscaler demand and expanding manufacturing scale, the recent decline may represent an attractive entry point into a rapidly growing AI infrastructure market.



LITE currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Ciena Corporation (CIEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.