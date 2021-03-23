US Markets
Lumentum raises Coherent buyout offer to $7 bln

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

Optical fiber firm Lumentum Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it has raised its buyout offer for Coherent Inc to about $7 billion, the latest in a three-way battle for the laser maker.

Lumentum had previously raised the offer to $6.9 billion on March 17, following which optical components maker II-VI Inc IIVI.O said it would pay $7 billion to acquire Coherent.

Under the revised offer, Coherent shareholders would receive $230 in cash and 0.6724 of a Lumentum share for each share they own.

Coherent was put into play after Lumentum, a supplier of 3D sensors used in Apple AAPL.O iPhone's Face ID, offered $5.7 billion for the company in January, triggering rival bids from MKS Instruments Inc MKSI.O and II-VI last month.

