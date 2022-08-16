Lumentum Q4 Adj. Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) reported fourth quarter non-GAAP net income per share of $1.47 compared to $1.06, prior year. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders was $34.7 million, or $0.49 per share compared to $21.5 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Net revenue was $422.1 million, compared to $392.1 million, previous year. Analysts on average had estimated $417.15 million in revenue.

For the first quarter, the company expects: net revenue in the range of $490 million to $520 million; and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.45 to $1.70.

