Lumentum In Advanced Talks To Acquire Coherent : Report

(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) is in advanced talks to acquire laser maker Coherent Inc. (COHR), the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. A cash-and-stock deal could be announced this week.

The Journal said it could not learn exact terms of the deal, but Coherent had a market value of $3.71 billion as of Friday's close, while Lumentum's was $8.03 billion.

Santa Clara, California-based Coheren designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, optics, and laser control and measurement, which are used in semiconductor and microelectronics manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, defense, space, and scientific research. It was founded in 1966.

