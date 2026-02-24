Lumentum Holdings (XTRA:LU2) Price Target Increased by 49.09% to 479.89

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (XTRA:LU2) has been revised to 479,89 € / share. This is an increase of 49.09% from the prior estimate of 321,87 € dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 326,87 € to a high of 802,24 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.21% from the latest reported closing price of 559,40 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,046 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 44 owner(s) or 4.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU2 is 0.44%, an increase of 25.21%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.56% to 97,925K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,408K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 3,618K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 101.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,300K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 71.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,261K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 44.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 38.19% over the last quarter.

