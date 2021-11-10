Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Lumentum Holdings's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at October 2021 Lumentum Holdings had debt of US$1.20b, up from US$1.13b in one year. But it also has US$1.88b in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$688.8m net cash.

How Strong Is Lumentum Holdings' Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:LITE Debt to Equity History November 10th 2021

According to the last reported balance sheet, Lumentum Holdings had liabilities of US$611.7m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$935.9m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting this, it had US$1.88b in cash and US$267.3m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$604.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This short term liquidity is a sign that Lumentum Holdings could probably pay off its debt with ease, as its balance sheet is far from stretched. Simply put, the fact that Lumentum Holdings has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

Also relevant is that Lumentum Holdings has grown its EBIT by a very respectable 21% in the last year, thus enhancing its ability to pay down debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Lumentum Holdings can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Lumentum Holdings may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Lumentum Holdings actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Lumentum Holdings has net cash of US$688.8m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$610m, being 164% of its EBIT. So we don't think Lumentum Holdings's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Lumentum Holdings you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.