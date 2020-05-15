Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $69.60, changing hands as low as $66.33 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 7.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $40.28 per share, with $93.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $66.79.

