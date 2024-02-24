Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 55.32

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) has been revised to 55.32 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 52.63 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 84.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.71% from the latest reported closing price of 49.08 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 750 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.17%, a decrease of 3.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.94% to 84,412K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 4,376K shares representing 6.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,073K shares, representing an increase of 29.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 46.01% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 3,195K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,830K shares, representing an increase of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 19.48% over the last quarter.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 2,776K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,587K shares, representing an increase of 42.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 98.03% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,147K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,084K shares, representing an increase of 2.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 19.59% over the last quarter.

FCPVX - Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,985K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,500K shares, representing an increase of 24.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 17.21% over the last quarter.

Lumentum Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lumentum is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide.

