Lumentum Holdings (LITE) Price Target Increased by 14.57% to 169.11

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (NasdaqGS:LITE) has been revised to $169.11 / share. This is an increase of 14.57% from the prior estimate of $147.60 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $83.83 to a high of $346.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 14.76% from the latest reported closing price of $198.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 936 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 91 owner(s) or 10.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LITE is 0.34%, an increase of 29.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.41% to 108,074K shares. The put/call ratio of LITE is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 5,740K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,991K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 57.31% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,408K shares representing 6.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,340K shares , representing an increase of 24.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 76.02% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 3,833K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,857K shares , representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 88.46% over the last quarter.

PointState Capital holds 2,533K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,425K shares , representing a decrease of 35.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 18.64% over the last quarter.

ANEFX - NEW ECONOMY FUND holds 2,370K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,133K shares , representing an increase of 9.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LITE by 13.67% over the last quarter.

