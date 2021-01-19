Markets
Lumentum Holdings Issues Preliminary Q2 Results - Quick Facts

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) reported preliminary results for its fiscal second quarter of 2021. Non-GAAP net income per share is projected in the range of $1.91 to $1.99. On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.82, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Non-GAAP operating margin is expected in the range of 34.0% to 35.5%.

The company reported preliminary second quarter net revenue of approximately $478.8 million. Analysts expect revenue of $479.63 million, for the quarter.

Lumentum Holdings plans to release its second quarter financial results on February 2, 2021, before the market opens.

