Lumentum Holdings Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE):

Earnings: -$67.9 million in Q1 vs. -$0.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.02 in Q1 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Lumentum Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.4 million or $0.35 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.27 per share Revenue: $317.6 million in Q1 vs. $506.8 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.25 to $0.35 Next quarter revenue guidance: $350 to $380 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.