Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Just Released Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Estimates

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 2.5% to hit US$452m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.86, some 4.6% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:LITE Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2020

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Lumentum Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$1.77b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.5% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 44% to US$2.96. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.76b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.00 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$104, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Lumentum Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$120 and the most bearish at US$90.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that Lumentum Holdings is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Lumentum Holdings' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 5.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 16% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.2% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Lumentum Holdings is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Lumentum Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Lumentum Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Lumentum Holdings that you should be aware of.

