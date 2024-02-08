News & Insights

Markets
LITE

Lumentum Holdings Falls On Wider Loss, Outlook

February 08, 2024 — 10:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE), a provider of optical and photonic products, are falling more than 17 percent Thursday morning on tepid outlook and wider quarterly loss.

"Based on sluggish carrier capex spending and our latest customer discussions, we now expect customer inventory digestion to extend through the balance of fiscal 2024," commented Alan Lowe, President and CEO.

For the second quarter, the company reported a loss of $99.1 million, or $1.47 per share for the second quarter, wider than $31.7 million, or $0.46 per share loss a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, Lumentum posted a profit of $21.7 million, or $0.32 per share.

Quarterly revenue declined to $366.8 million from $506 million last year.

LITE, currently at $48.41, has traded in the range of $35.35 - $65.16 in the last 1 year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LITE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.