LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LITE Reports Quarterly Earnings

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS ($LITE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $402,200,000, beating estimates of $397,556,658 by $4,643,342.

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828 .

. WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $2,542,158 .

. HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307 .

. MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859

JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617

PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of LUMENTUM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $30,744 of award payments to $LITE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

