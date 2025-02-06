LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $LITE Reports Quarterly Earnings

LUMENTUM HOLDINGS ($LITE) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $0.42 per share, beating estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $402,200,000, beating estimates of $397,556,658 by $4,643,342.
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS insiders have traded $LITE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LITE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VINCENT RETORT (PRESIDENT, INDUSTRIAL TECH.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 41,710 shares for an estimated $3,733,828.
- WAJID ALI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 29,887 shares for an estimated $2,542,158.
- HAROLD L COVERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,761 shares for an estimated $2,058,307.
- MATTHEW JOSEPH SEPE (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 8,172 shares for an estimated $715,859
- JULIA SUZANNE JOHNSON sold 2,058 shares for an estimated $176,617
- PENNY HERSCHER has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 2,167 shares for an estimated $176,159.
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 182 institutional investors add shares of LUMENTUM HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 202 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. removed 1,967,818 shares (-87.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $124,720,304
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 1,728,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $109,556,132
- EARNEST PARTNERS LLC removed 1,687,347 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $106,944,052
- BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC added 1,149,992 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,886,492
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 998,063 shares (-80.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $63,257,232
- POINTSTATE CAPITAL LP removed 946,308 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $59,977,001
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. added 775,352 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $49,141,809
LUMENTUM HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $30,744 of award payments to $LITE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- 1-HIGH-BANDWIDTH COHERENT DRIVER MODULATOR, 1-HB-CDM EVALUATION BOARD KIT, 1-INTRADYNE COHERENT RECEIVER (I...: $30,744
