Lumentum Holdings Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for LITE

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: LITE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.71, changing hands as low as $85.51 per share. Lumentum Holdings Inc shares are currently trading off about 14.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LITE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LITE's low point in its 52 week range is $65.67 per share, with $108.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $85.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.