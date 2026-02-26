Lumentum Holdings (BIT:1LITE) Price Target Increased by 48.54% to 477.21

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (BIT:1LITE) has been revised to €477.21 / share. This is an increase of 48.54% from the prior estimate of €321.27 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €325.04 to a high of €797.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.04% from the latest reported closing price of €628.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,048 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LITE is 0.45%, an increase of 28.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.20% to 98,060K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 3,618K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,059K shares , representing a decrease of 12.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 101.04% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 2,300K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,239K shares , representing an increase of 2.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 71.74% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,261K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,256K shares , representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 44.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,118K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,085K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 38.19% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,966K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 984K shares , representing an increase of 49.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 48.08% over the last quarter.

