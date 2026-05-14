Lumentum Holdings (BIT:1LITE) Price Target Increased by 25.02% to 916.27

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (BIT:1LITE) has been revised to €916.27 / share. This is an increase of 25.02% from the prior estimate of €732.90 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €472.12 to a high of €1,226.81 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.85% from the latest reported closing price of €873.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,011 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is an decrease of 37 owner(s) or 3.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1LITE is 0.55%, an increase of 41.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.62% to 85,831K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,640K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,702K shares representing 5.16% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,941K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,966K shares , representing an increase of 33.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 70.58% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,413K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,582K shares , representing a decrease of 12.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 70.60% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,412K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,289K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1LITE by 140.53% over the last quarter.

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