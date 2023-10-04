Lumentum Holdings (BER:LU2) Price Target Increased by 6.16% to 52.21

The average one-year price target for Lumentum Holdings (BER:LU2) has been revised to 52.21 / share. This is an increase of 6.16% from the prior estimate of 49.18 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.29 to a high of 63.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.57% from the latest reported closing price of 43.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 774 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumentum Holdings. This is a decrease of 59 owner(s) or 7.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LU2 is 0.19%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.92% to 77,748K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 3,833K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,687K shares, representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 4.08% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 2,681K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,101K shares, representing a decrease of 15.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 13.18% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,527K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,025K shares, representing a decrease of 98.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 49.60% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 2,084K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,113K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,034K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LU2 by 1.88% over the last quarter.

