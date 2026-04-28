Lumentum Gains From Traction in Transceivers: What's Ahead?

Lumentum LITE is gaining traction with its optical transceivers, which have emerged as a primary growth driver of Lumentum’s growth strategy, as AI data centers and next-generation networking architectures are gaining rapid traction. Transition from 800G to 1.6T optical modules is acting as a clear inflection point, with LITE’s revenues accelerating.

Technologically, the transition to 1.6T is being driven by a combination of electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) and silicon photonics. Early deployments are heavily reliant on EML-based architectures, particularly for wavelength-division multiplexing applications, while silicon photonics is expected to dominate over time, especially in parallel fiber designs.

Additionally, 1.6T modules are expected to deliver better gross margins than 800G, enabling Lumentum to expand its transceiver business even as volumes scale. Another important dynamic is the increasing mix of higher-speed 200G lane technologies, which are ramping faster than anticipated and contributing positively to pricing and margins.

Cloud transceivers were a major contributor in the second quarter as Lumentum reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues of $665.5 million, up 65% year over year. Transceiver revenues increased significantly, and the company expects it to grow again in the next quarter as it is now in the “lead pack” of suppliers as customers move to 1.6T networks, with demand stronger than expected.

How Competitors Fare Against Lumentum

Lumentum faces stiff competition from the likes of Applied Optoelectronics AAOI and Coherent COHR in the optical networking market.

Applied Optoelectronics is benefiting from the growing demand for its 400G and 800G products as global organizations are shifting from legacy data centers to AI-driven infrastructures. Applied Optoelectronics has also reduced its reliance on China, resulting in Applied Optoelectronics sourcing less than 10% of the value of its 800G and 1.6T components from China in the most recent quarter.

Coherent and NVIDIA recently announced a multi-year strategic agreement to develop advanced optical technologies used in AI data centers. As part of the deal, NVIDIA has made a multibillion-dollar purchase commitment for Coherent’s laser and optical networking products. In addition, NVIDIA will invest $2 billion in Coherent to support research and development, expand manufacturing capacity and strengthen operations as Coherent increases its U.S.-based production capabilities.

LITE’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Lumentum have gained 133.3% year to date against the Communication - Components industry’s growth of 108.9%.

LITE YTD Performance Chart



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From a valuation standpoint, Lumentum trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 13.06X, higher than the industry’s average of 6.2X.

LITE Forward 12 Month (P/S) Performance Chart



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lumentum's fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 273% and 104.8%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2026 have been revised downward in the past 30 days.



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Lumentum currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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