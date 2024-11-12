Lument Finance Trust reports Q3 distributable EPS 10c, consensus 8c

16:46 EST Lument Finance Trust (LFT) reports Q3 distributable EPS 10c, consensus 8c

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LFT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.