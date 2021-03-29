Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -30.77% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFT was $3.67, representing a -3.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.81 and a 158.45% increase over the 52 week low of $1.42.

LFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). LFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.34. Zacks Investment Research reports LFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -17.95%, compared to an industry average of 10.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LFT Dividend History page.

