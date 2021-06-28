Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $4.34, the dividend yield is 8.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFT was $4.34, representing a -3.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.48 and a 108.65% increase over the 52 week low of $2.08.

LFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.39. Zacks Investment Research reports LFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.54%, compared to an industry average of 17.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LFT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.