Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 18, 2022. Shareholders who purchased LFT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LFT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.98, the dividend yield is 9.05%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LFT was $3.98, representing a -11.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $4.48 and a 34.46% increase over the 52 week low of $2.96.

LFT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). LFT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.3. Zacks Investment Research reports LFT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.64%, compared to an industry average of 13.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lft Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

