LUMENT FINANCE TRUST Earnings Results: $LFT Reports Quarterly Earnings

LUMENT FINANCE TRUST ($LFT) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of $0.10 per share, beating estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $9,360,000, missing estimates of $28,061,082 by $-18,701,082.
LUMENT FINANCE TRUST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 22 institutional investors add shares of LUMENT FINANCE TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 191,528 shares (+398.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $494,142
- DELTEC ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 171,948 shares (-43.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $443,625
- PL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC removed 130,824 shares (-45.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $337,525
- PUNCH & ASSOCIATES INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 124,517 shares (-8.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $321,253
- QUBE RESEARCH & TECHNOLOGIES LTD added 65,446 shares (+101.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,850
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 61,951 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,833
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 57,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,350
