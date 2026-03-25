Lumen vs. Cogent: Which Enterprise Fiber Stock Is the Better Buy?

Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN and Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. CCOI are both enterprise-focused fiber network providers that deliver high-capacity, long-haul fiber networks powering everything from cloud services and streaming to AI data transfer and enterprise connectivity.

Higher demand for bandwidth-intensive applications stemming from AI workloads and cloud infrastructure is providing ample business scope for these two players as they try to make the most of the next wave of digital infrastructure.

So, now the question arises: Which stock makes for a better investment pick at present? Let’s dive into the fundamentals, valuations, growth outlook and risks for each company.

The Case for LUMN

Lumen is repositioning itself as “the trusted network for AI.” Management’s strategy is centered on three pillars: building the AI backbone, cloudifying the network and expanding a connected ecosystem of partners.

The explosive growth of AI workloads is driving demand for low-latency, high-bandwidth fiber connectivity between data centers, cloud regions and enterprise clients, resulting in increasing demand for Lumen's Private Connectivity Fabric (“PCF”) and network-as-a-service (NaaS) solutions. Driven by significant AI-fueled connectivity demand, Lumen has secured a total of $13 billion in PCF deals at the end of the fourth quarter of 2025.

Beyond fiber, Lumen is building its NaaS business, with its customer base now exceeding 2000. Management remains upbeat about Internet on Demand, or IoD Offnet, and expects this solution to boost market reach with more than 900 off-net ports sold so far. The company projects the current digital total addressable market of $23 billion in 2026 to increase to nearly $32 billion by 2030.

At its Investor Day, LUMN noted digital capabilities, including NaaS, Edge Solutions, Security and the Connected Ecosystem, to deliver between $500 million and $600 million of incremental revenues exiting 2028, and $800-$900 million by 2030. PCF business will yield $400-$500 million of recurring revenues exiting 2028 and $550-$650 million by 2030.

Lumen remains upbeat about its connected ecosystem strategy (with over 16 ecosystem partners like Palantir, Commvault and QTS), which is producing tangible results with more than 180 potential sales opportunities as highlighted on the fourth quarter earnings call.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lumen Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lumen Technologies, Inc. Quote

The company exceeded its 2025 cost-reduction target, achieving more than $400 million in run-rate savings. It now targets $700 million exiting 2026 and $1 billion by year-end 2027. This cost optimization, combined with improving revenue mix, underpins guidance for adjusted EBITDA of $3.1-$3.3 billion in 2026, with management expecting EBITDA to inflect growth this year. At its Investor Day held last month, LUMN added that it was working on boosting adjusted EBITDA margins to approximately the mid 30% range by 2030 from 27.1% reported in 2025.

Perhaps the most important development has been the company’s dedicated deleveraging efforts. The recent sale of Mass Markets' fiber-to-the-home business (including Quantum Fiber, across 11 states) to AT&T for $5.75 billion in cash marks a defining pivot. Management used cash on hand and $4.8 billion in net proceeds to fully retire super-priority bonds, thereby lowering annual cash interest expense by an additional $300 million. Total debt now reduced to less than $13 billion, down more than $5 billion since January 2025. Over the past 12 months, Lumen executed seven refinancing transactions totaling more than $11 billion.

Annual interest expense has been reduced by nearly $500 million in the past 12 months, unlocking massive cash flow gains. It also previously eliminated second-lien debt. The sale of the fiber-to-the-home business reduces annual capex by more than $1 billion, allowing Lumen to focus investment on enterprise and AI infrastructure.

The Case for CCOI

Cogent is a Tier 1 Internet Service Provider offering low-cost, high-speed Internet access, private network services and colocation services with ultra-low-latency data transmission.

The company continues to shift its revenue mix toward higher-margin segments. On-net revenues (including on-net wave) in the fourth quarter of 2025 improved 7.8% year over year and 0.6% sequentially to $146.4 million. CCOI’s on-net mix accounted for 58.4% of total revenues from 54.4% in 2024. On-net wavelength services remain a key catalyst, with sequential growth of 18.8%, highlighting strong demand for high-capacity connectivity driven by AI and data traffic.

The company is benefiting from increasing customer engagement in its Net-centric business, with revenues increasing 10.4% year over year and 3.1% sequentially. Full-year revenue growth stood at 6.8%. Surge in video traffic, AI proliferation, streaming, IPv4 leasing and wavelength sales remain primary growth drivers. Cogent owns 37.8 million IPv4 addresses. 2025 IPv4 leasing revenues were up 44% year over year to $64.5 million.

Cogent is also actively pursuing the monetization of non-core assets and plans to sell/lease 24 surplus data centers acquired through the Sprint transaction. It is currently engaged in discussions with multiple potential buyers. Predictable stream of cash flows from its agreements with T-Mobile is another tailwind. The company will continue to receive monthly payments of $8.3 million through November 2027 and $25 million quarterly payments under the IP Services Agreement through 2027. There are also additional payments totaling at least $28 million scheduled between December 2027 and March 2028.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Quote

Cogent’s profitability is also improving, driven by disciplined cost management and a favorable product mix. The company’s gross margin expanded 720 basis points year over year to 45.4% for 2025, while EBITDA margin expanded 790 basis points to 19.8%.

However, management expects margin rate expansion to moderate going forward. Management forecasts EBITDA margin expansion to moderate to approximately 200 basis points per year, compared with 790 basis points achieved in 2025, driven by cost savings. High leverage remains another concern for Cogent. At 2025 end, gross debt was $2.4 billion and net debt was $1.9 billion. Though CCOI is actively working to refinance its 2027 $750 million unsecured notes and improve the capital structure, the current debt burden limits financial flexibility.

Sharp decline in revenues from the acquired Sprint Wireline business is weighing on the top-line performance. Since the acquisition in May 2023, its revenues have shrunk to just $43 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with the $118 million per quarter, representing a decline of approximately $75 million or 64%. Highly competitive market, along with macroeconomic challenges, remains an overhang.

Price Performance and Valuation for LUMN & CCOI

Over the past month, LUMN and CCOI have declined 3.7% and 1.5%, respectively.



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In terms of forward price/sales, LUMN is trading at 0.65X, lower than CCOI’s 0.91X.



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How Do the Consensus Estimates Compare for LUMN & CCOI?

Analysts have marginally revised their earnings estimates upwards for CCOI for the current year.



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Meanwhile, for LUMN, there is a significant improvement in earnings estimates for the current year.



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LUMN or CCOI: Which Is a Better Pick?

LUMN currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and CCOI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of the Zacks Rank, LUMN appears to be a better pick at the moment.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.