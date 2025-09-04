Lumen Technologies Subsidiary To Announce $425 Mln Offering Of First Lien Notes Due 2034

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN), Thursday announced that its subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc., plans to offer an additional $425 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.000 percent First Lien Notes due 2034.

The subsidiary intends to use the proceeds, along with cash on hand, to redeem all $373 million aggregate principal amount of Level 3 Financing's 10.750 percent First Lien Notes due 2030, including payment of redemption premium, and to pay related fees and expenses.

In the pre-market hours, LUMN is trading at $4.75, up 0.61 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

