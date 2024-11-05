Lumen Technologies Reports Q3 2024 Financial Results

Lumen Technologies Inc. ( (LUMN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Lumen Technologies Inc. presented to its investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc., a prominent player in the telecommunications industry, is known for its extensive network services and digital solutions, catering primarily to the growing demands of the AI economy.

Lumen Technologies has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2024, highlighting significant progress in its digital services and connectivity solutions, despite an overall net loss. The company continues to focus on expanding its innovative offerings, such as the Lumen Private Connectivity Fabric, which is gaining traction among major technology companies.

Key financial metrics indicate a net loss of $148 million for the quarter, a decline compared to the $78 million loss from the previous year. The diluted loss per share was recorded at $0.15, up from $0.08 in the same quarter of 2023. However, on a positive note, Lumen’s Free Cash Flow excluding Special Items saw a substantial increase to $1.198 billion from just $43 million in the previous year, marking a significant improvement.

Despite these challenges, Lumen’s operational cash flow reached $2.0 billion, a solid increase from the $881 million reported in the same quarter last year. The company also emphasized its strategic initiatives, including the adoption of network-as-a-service capabilities, which are expected to drive future enterprise revenue in the digital sector.

Looking forward, Lumen Technologies remains committed to transforming its business model and leveraging its network infrastructure to support the burgeoning AI economy, as well as manage its debt profile more effectively. The management continues to focus on innovation and operational efficiency to position itself for sustainable growth in the coming quarters.

