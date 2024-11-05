Lumen Technologies options imply 15.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Lumen (LUMN) Technologies is normal with calls leading puts 8:3. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 15.3%, or $1.15, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 14.8%.
