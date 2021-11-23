Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.25

Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LUMN) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.25 per share on 10th of December. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 7.3%.

Lumen Technologies' Distributions May Be Difficult To Sustain

We aren't too impressed by dividend yields unless they can be sustained over time. Lumen Technologies is not generating a profit, but its free cash flows easily cover the dividend, leaving plenty for reinvestment in the business. We generally think that cash flow is more important than accounting measures of profit, so we are fairly comfortable with the dividend at this level.

Recent, EPS has fallen by 26.8%, so this could continue over the next year. This means that the company will be unprofitable, but cash flows are more important when considering the dividend and as the current cash payout ratio is pretty healthy, we don't think there is too much reason to worry.

Dividend Volatility

NYSE:LUMN Historic Dividend November 23rd 2021

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from US$2.90 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of US$1.00. This works out to a decline of approximately 66% over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 27% over the last five years. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

Lumen Technologies' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Lumen Technologies has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

