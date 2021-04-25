Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) On The Verge Of Breaking Even

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Lumen Technologies, Inc.'s (NYSE:LUMN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Lumen Technologies, Inc., a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. On 31 December 2020, the US$14b market-cap company posted a loss of US$1.2b for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Lumen Technologies' path to profitability – when will it breakeven? Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

Lumen Technologies is bordering on breakeven, according to the 13 American Telecom analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of US$1.7b in 2021. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. We calculated the rate at which the company must grow to meet the consensus forecasts predicting breakeven within 12 months. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 38% is expected, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Lumen Technologies' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Lumen Technologies currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. A higher level of debt requires more stringent capital management which increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Lumen Technologies which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Lumen Technologies, take a look at Lumen Technologies' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also compiled a list of important factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Lumen Technologies worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Lumen Technologies is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Lumen Technologies’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

