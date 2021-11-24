Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 26, 2021

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LUMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LUMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.82, the dividend yield is 7.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LUMN was $13.82, representing a -16.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 43.06% increase over the 52 week low of $9.66.

LUMN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). LUMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.71. Zacks Investment Research reports LUMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.18%, compared to an industry average of 9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lumn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LUMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LUMN as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (EWCO)

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ)

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DTN with an increase of 0.14% over the last 100 days. FCOM has the highest percent weighting of LUMN at 66%.

