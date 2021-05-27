Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 11, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LUMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LUMN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.15, the dividend yield is 7.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LUMN was $14.15, representing a -14.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 66.27% increase over the 52 week low of $8.51.

LUMN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). LUMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.99. Zacks Investment Research reports LUMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.8%, compared to an industry average of 9.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LUMN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LUMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LUMN as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust (IYZ)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

WisdomTree U.S. Dividend ex-Financials Fund (DTN)

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RPV with an increase of 29.73% over the last 100 days. IYZ has the highest percent weighting of LUMN at 4.13%.

