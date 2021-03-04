Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LUMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LUMN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LUMN was $13.79, representing a -16.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.

LUMN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). LUMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports LUMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LUMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LUMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LUMN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)

Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 33.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LUMN at 10000%.

