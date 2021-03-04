Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 05, 2021

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LUMN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LUMN has paid the same dividend.
The previous trading day's last sale of LUMN was $13.79, representing a -16.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.60 and a 69% increase over the 52 week low of $8.16.
LUMN is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). LUMN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.14. Zacks Investment Research reports LUMN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -7.27%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LUMN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to LUMN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LUMN as a top-10 holding:
- First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB)
- First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FEX)
- Franklin Templeton ETF Trust (FLQM)
- First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA)
- First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FAB with an increase of 33.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LUMN at 10000%.
