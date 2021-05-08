Lumen Technologies, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Investors in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.0% to close at US$13.99 following the release of its first-quarter results. Revenues were US$5.0b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$0.44 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 11%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:LUMN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the 13 analysts covering Lumen Technologies provided consensus estimates of US$20.0b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a small 2.7% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Lumen Technologies forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.61 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$20.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.54 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$11.28, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Lumen Technologies analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$7.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 3.5% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 5.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 0.7% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Lumen Technologies is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Lumen Technologies following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lumen Technologies' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$11.28, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Lumen Technologies analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Lumen Technologies (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.