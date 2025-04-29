LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $LUMN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES ($LUMN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $3,183,535,464 and earnings of -$0.27 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $LUMN stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 235 institutional investors add shares of LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 240 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES Government Contracts

We have seen $348,144,971 of award payments to $LUMN over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LUMN in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 11/04/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LUMN forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.