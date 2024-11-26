Lumen Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lumen (LUMN) Technologies with 9,023 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 80.42%. Jan-25 10 calls and Jan-25 11 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.06. Earnings are expected on February 11th.

