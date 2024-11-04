Lumen Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lumen (LUMN) Technologies with 14,842 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 3 points to 105.14%. Jan-25 7 puts and Jan-25 8 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,900 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.40. Earnings are expected on November 5th.

