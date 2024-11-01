Lumen Technologies call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Lumen (LUMN) Technologies with 13,019 calls trading, 1.2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 2 points to 103.23%. 11/1 weekly 7 calls and Dec-24 7 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on November 5th.

