Lumen Technologies (BIT:1CYTH) Price Target Increased by 14.20% to 6.27

The average one-year price target for Lumen Technologies (BIT:1CYTH) has been revised to €6.27 / share. This is an increase of 14.20% from the prior estimate of €5.49 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €2.63 to a high of €10.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.27% from the latest reported closing price of €7.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lumen Technologies. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CYTH is 0.19%, an increase of 14.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.07% to 828,693K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 47,061K shares representing 4.59% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29,315K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,878K shares , representing an increase of 1.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTH by 1.20% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 23,701K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,884K shares , representing a decrease of 13.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTH by 0.55% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,618K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,775K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTH by 3.90% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22,273K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,001K shares , representing a decrease of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CYTH by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.