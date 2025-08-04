Markets
LUMN

Lumen Subsidiary Level 3 Plans $1.25 Bln Notes Offering To Refinance Debt

August 04, 2025 — 11:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN) Monday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Level 3 Financing, Inc., intends to offer $1.25 billion in First Lien Notes due 2034.

The proceeds from the offering, along with available cash, will be used to partially redeem $1.075 billions of its outstanding 11 percent First Lien Notes due 2029. The funds will also cover redemption premiums, fees, and other related expenses.

LUMN is currently trading at $3.72 up $0.01 or 0.27 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

